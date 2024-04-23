Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $165.47. 6,796,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,620. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.