The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. 13,687,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,898,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

