Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 23,351 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,230. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

