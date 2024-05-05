Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after buying an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $149.22. 2,942,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

