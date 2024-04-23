Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 403 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $29.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.57. The company had a trading volume of 989,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,775. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

