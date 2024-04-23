Zcash Market Capitalization Reaches $392.35 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $24.03 or 0.00036173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $392.35 million and $50.29 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.