10,454 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.61. 5,458,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,847,049. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

