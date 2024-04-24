GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 12,994 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 1,336,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,935. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

