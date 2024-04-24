638,653 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 638,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000.

DFAI opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

