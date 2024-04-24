Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 157 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $493.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

