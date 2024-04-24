Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Schneider National worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 335,004 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 987,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after buying an additional 305,484 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.3 %

SNDR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 716,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,295. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.