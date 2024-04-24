AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AB stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

