Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.