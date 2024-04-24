Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $11,471,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 81,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVES opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

