Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 676,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.