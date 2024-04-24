Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 to $9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.34. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.92. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.