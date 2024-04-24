Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

