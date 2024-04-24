Bfsg LLC Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. 728,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

