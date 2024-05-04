Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 58.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,137. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.70%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

