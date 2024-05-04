Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $19.37 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 652,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

FOXA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.11. 2,587,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,073. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.