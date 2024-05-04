AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 726 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

