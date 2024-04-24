BioNTech SE to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $88.49 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.