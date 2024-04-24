Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 41,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 111,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 48,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

