Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,276.29 billion and $1.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $64,820.35 on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.00 or 0.00743597 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00050916 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00106776 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,689,640 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.