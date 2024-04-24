BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Hits $9.99 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $137,124.62 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,329,357 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

