Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,348. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $25,875.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

