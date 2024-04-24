Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $41.17

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

