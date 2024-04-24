enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENGN. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, enGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

enGene stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27. enGene has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

In other enGene news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

