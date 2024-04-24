Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BY stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $945.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 7,103 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,585 shares of company stock worth $218,810 and have sold 28,409 shares worth $598,238. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

