TFI International (TFII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

