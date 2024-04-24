Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 51252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

