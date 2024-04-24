Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$628,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.