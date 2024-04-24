Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $28,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Humana by 814.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Humana by 2,659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 32,648.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.63.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $327.84 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

