Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 910.88 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 861.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 764.30. The company has a market cap of £520.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,913.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 946 ($11.68).

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($375.74). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,060.40 ($2,544.96). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 845 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($375.74). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 601 shares of company stock worth $501,580. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

