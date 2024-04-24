Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.24. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

