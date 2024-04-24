American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.66

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 448866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

