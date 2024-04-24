Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $980.99 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $980.99 million and $66.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,987.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.45 or 0.00748522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00131007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00186124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00052168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00107145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,993,309,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,943,318,941 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

