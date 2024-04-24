Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 115,006 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 522,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,744. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

