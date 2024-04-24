Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,036 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 566,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 410,768 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. 1,484,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,366. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

