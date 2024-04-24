Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up to $35.61

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $37.00. Criteo shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 62,254 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Criteo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. Analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

