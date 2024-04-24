Critical Comparison: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) versus Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 24.50% 10.63% 3.66% Healthcare Realty Trust -20.71% -3.87% -2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.28 $305.09 million $1.01 21.61 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.34 billion 4.08 -$278.26 million ($0.74) -19.43

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -167.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brixmor Property Group and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 8 2 0 2.20

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

