Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Director Sells C$260,000.00 in Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Renaud sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

Kane Biotech stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. Kane Biotech Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

See Also

