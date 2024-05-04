52,494 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.44. 23,408,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,269,031. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

