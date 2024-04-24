Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.91. 32,545,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,410,766. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $245.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

