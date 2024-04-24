Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,891. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

