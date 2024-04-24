DeltaFi Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $36,635.79 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

