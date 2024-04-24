Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

