Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 8.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 1.38% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

