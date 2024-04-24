Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20,418.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

