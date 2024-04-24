Demars Financial Group LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after buying an additional 99,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

